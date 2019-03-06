|
|
Luke A. Givens
Frankfort - Luke Andrew Givens, 28, of Frankfort, died unexpectedly on Monday, March 4, 2019 in Chillicothe. He was born on September 30, 1990 in Chillicothe, the son of Martin Givens and Amy Dawson.
Luke is survived by his father, Marty (Lori) Givens, mother, Amy Dawson, maternal grandfather, Marian Dawson, all of Frankfort, sister, Tania Givens of Williamsport, step-sisters, Heidi and Natalie Rolfe of Greenfield, brothers, Matthew Givens of Chillicothe, Mark Givens of Denver CO, and Jacob Givens of Chillicothe, nephews, Decland and Dalton Givens, and niece, Riot Givens. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Norman and Pat Givens, and his maternal grandmother, Ann Dawson.
As a boy Luke attended service and Sunday School at the Frankfort United Methodist Church. He was a fan of the Green Bay Packers.
A funeral service will be held at 11 am on Friday, March 8, 2019 in the EBRIGHT FUNERAL HOME, Frankfort with Craig Reichert officiating. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery, Frankfort. Friends and family are invited to visit with the Givens family on Thursday at the funeral home from 5 to 8 pm. The Ebright Funeral Home, Frankfort, is serving the family. Those wishing to sign Luke's online register book may do so at www.ebrightfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on Mar. 6, 2019