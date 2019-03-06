Services
Ebright Funeral Home
55 West Springfield Street
Frankfort, OH 45628
(740) 998-2571
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Ebright Funeral Home
55 West Springfield Street
Frankfort, OH 45628
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Ebright Funeral Home
55 West Springfield Street
Frankfort, OH 45628
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Luke Givens
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Luke A. Givens


1990 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Luke A. Givens Obituary
Luke A. Givens

Frankfort - Luke Andrew Givens, 28, of Frankfort, died unexpectedly on Monday, March 4, 2019 in Chillicothe. He was born on September 30, 1990 in Chillicothe, the son of Martin Givens and Amy Dawson.

Luke is survived by his father, Marty (Lori) Givens, mother, Amy Dawson, maternal grandfather, Marian Dawson, all of Frankfort, sister, Tania Givens of Williamsport, step-sisters, Heidi and Natalie Rolfe of Greenfield, brothers, Matthew Givens of Chillicothe, Mark Givens of Denver CO, and Jacob Givens of Chillicothe, nephews, Decland and Dalton Givens, and niece, Riot Givens. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Norman and Pat Givens, and his maternal grandmother, Ann Dawson.

As a boy Luke attended service and Sunday School at the Frankfort United Methodist Church. He was a fan of the Green Bay Packers.

A funeral service will be held at 11 am on Friday, March 8, 2019 in the EBRIGHT FUNERAL HOME, Frankfort with Craig Reichert officiating. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery, Frankfort. Friends and family are invited to visit with the Givens family on Thursday at the funeral home from 5 to 8 pm. The Ebright Funeral Home, Frankfort, is serving the family. Those wishing to sign Luke's online register book may do so at www.ebrightfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on Mar. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now