Lyn K. Smith, 64, passed away peacefully in her home at 5:10pm on July 22, 2020, surrounded by family and loved ones.She was born January 9, 1956 in Chillicothe to the late Gordon F. and Julia K. "Judy" (Whittington) Streicher. On September 10, 1977, she married Robert J. Smith, who survives.Also surviving are their children: Ryan (Samantha) Smith, stationed in Honolulu, HI; Taylor Smith, Chillicothe; and Whitnie Smith and her fiancé Josh Copeland, all of Chillicothe; grandsons Nathaniel Smith and Jaxson Copeland; her sister Victoria (Daniel) Roy, Chillicothe; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her brother R. Whit Streicher.Lyn was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes at the age of just 18 months and spent her entire life suffering from the effects of this terrible disease. But with the guidance of strong parents she learned to live a normal life despite the terrible toll it took on her body. Over the years, diabetes destroyed her kidneys, her heart and took most of her eyesight. But through it all she exhibited an optimism and toughness that was an inspiration to all who knew her.Lyn was a Registered Nurse and spent the early part of her adult life working for the Ross County Health Department as a home health nurse. She also worked for several years at Adena Medical Center and Marietta Place as a staff nurse primarily caring for the elderly. Even today, her family still hears stories of her caring, compassion and kindness that these patients and their families found in her care.She was raised a Catholic being a lifelong member of St. Peter Catholic Church and was a true and dedicated servant to the Lord to the very end. She was especially concerned for the lives of the unborn, and along with her husband was chairwoman of the Chillicothe Right to Life Society for several years. But she didn't just talk about protecting the unborn, she acted on her beliefs and along with a friend, Linda Henry, founded "Genna's Friend," an organization that provided housing, clothing, counseling and financial assistance to young women in the midst of an unplanned pregnancy. She also counseled couples seeking to adopt children and was responsible for helping numerous couples build their families through adoption.After raising her own children, she went to work in the family business, E.M. Smith Jewelers. Her love for jewelry, (especially diamonds!!!) along with her love for people quickly made her an institution in the business. She retired from the business in 2005, but even today her customers still ask for her and tell of the wonderful times they enjoyed with her, her kindness and spectacular personality and sense of humor.In the last few years of her life, despite her declining eyesight, she took up the hobby of making handmade cards for her friends and family. These beautiful cards will forever be reminders of Lyn to all who received them.Ironically, it was not diabetes, the disease that she battled her entire life, but colon cancer that took her life. Her cancer was discovered too late to treat, barely two weeks before her death. The day she died she said the things she would miss most were her loving family, not seeing her unborn granddaughter Maryn Lyn who is due to arrive in November, and her beloved goldendoodles Alex and Miller. But she looked forward to her heavenly home, especially to seeing her father, whose death she still mourned 20 years later.In life there are givers and there are takers. Lyn, just like her father Gordon Streicher, was truly a giver. It was a life well lived and she will be terribly missed by all who were touched by her kindness and giving spirit.Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1pm Saturday July 25, at St. Peter Catholic Church, Rev. Brian Beal, Celebrant. Burial will follow in St. Margaret Cemetery. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, calling hours will not be observed.In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to either: The American Diabetes Assoc., 471 E. Broad St., Suite 1630, Columbus, OH 43215; or the Ross Co. Humane Society, 2308 Lick Run Rd., Suite A, Chillicothe, OH 45601.Her online guestbook and video tribute are available at