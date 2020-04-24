|
|
Lynda Gail Pree
Lynda Gail Pree, age 59, passed away on April 22nd 2020 at Adena Hospital, Chillicothe, Ohio after a very long illness.
She was born on January 30th 1961 in Columbus, Ohio to the late Wylodine Cosby Powell and Frederick McCoy Powell.
She graduated in 1979 and later fulfilled an important dream which was joining the U.S. Army serving time in Germany and Fort Hood.
She enjoyed cooking and making those "home made rolls". I'm sure there are many to agree, she loved everyone; loved her children and grandchildren very much. She had a warm caring big heart and a beautiful big smile.
She enjoyed going to church when she was able to and her faith and belief in God was very strong and true.
Lynda was preceded in death by her parents and her companion of many years "Billy Rider".
She leaves behind her five children: Jeremy (Jessica) Pree, Jessica Shannon McBride, Paul William Lett, Frederick Eugene Lett and Whitney Shalon Lett; a step-daughter Eurika Rider; and a special nephew Jason McCoy Powell; Many grandchildren: Jordan, Jace, Lucy and Andrew Pree, Xavier McLeod, Armani, Gabrielle, Princeton, Kendrix and Londyn McBride, De Andre, Kysen, and Alameyah Lett, Jae Linn Tackett and Jacey Lett, Wylloh Lett and Caysen Rhea. And leaving her brother Fred (Donna) Powell and a sister Sylvia Powell (Frankie).
The family of Lynda G. Pree wishes to express their sincere gratitude and appreciation for all prayers and words of kindness shown to them during the time of bereavement.
Graveside services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday, April 26th at Fairmount Cemetery with Pastor Jorge Anido officiating.
Arrangements are by the Mayhew-Brown Funeral Home.
Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.mayhew-brownfuneralhome.com
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from Apr. 24 to Apr. 25, 2020