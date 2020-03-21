|
|
M. Imogene McCloskey
SOUTH SALEM - Mary Imogene McCloskey, 81, of South Salem, died March 19, 2020 at Valley View Care Center.
She was born October 17, 1938 in Chillicothe to the late Howard and Mary Minney Pollock. In 1956 she married James P. McCloskey, who died in 2004. Survivors include two sons, James (Penny) McCloskey, Kingston and Robert (Marsha) McCloskey, South Salem; six grandchildren, James (his partner Bradley) McCloskey II, Melissa (Joe) Adragna, Michelle, Pat (Savannah), Scott (Sceara) and Kasey (Ashley) McCloskey; eleven great-grandchildren; two sisters, Rena Mae (Jim) Skaggs, Gallipolis and Donna Ellenburg, Bourneville; and a brother, Howard Pollock, Alabama. She was preceded in death by three children, Mary, Tina and Rusty.
Mrs. McCloskey retired from Wearever/Alcoa and was best known for her cakes and baked goods. She loved working in her flower garden, making and selling crafts, and hunting ginseng and mushrooms.
In light of the current COVID-19 pandemic, and in everyone's best interest, there will be a family gathering at 12:00 pm Wednesday at the Haller Funeral Home & Crematory, followed by a public graveside service at 2:00 pm in Twin Township Cemetery. Her online memorial register is available at www.HallerFuneralHome.com.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2020