Haller Funeral Home
1661 Western Ave
Chillicothe, OH 45601
(740) 702-2149
M. Kay Donnells


1959 - 2019
M. Kay Donnells Obituary
M. Kay Donnells

Chillicothe - Marian Kay Donnells, 59, died unexpectedly October 5, 2019, at her residence.

She was born December 17, 1959, in Chillicothe, to the late William D. and Joyce A. (Jones) Donnells.

Surviving are her sister and brother-in-law Kimberle J. (Thomas) Cunningham, of Chillicothe; her brother and sister-in-law David R. (Amy) Donnells, of Sarasota, FL; nieces and nephews: Thomas Cunningham, Jr., Colin Cunningham, Kelli Cunningham, Drake Donnells and Carter Donnells.

Kay was a graduate of Paint Valley High School, Class of 1978 and had worked at Adena Regional Medical Center.

Private graveside services will be held at the convenience of the family in Twin Twp. Cemetery under the direction of Haller Funeral Home & Crematory. Her online guestbook is available at www.HallerFuneralHome.com
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2019
