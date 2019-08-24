|
|
M. Marilyn Good
Waverly - M. Marilyn Good, 81, of Waverly, passed away 8:40 p.m. Thursday, August 22, 2019 at Adena Regional Medical Center following a brief illness.
She was born October 7, 1937, in Chillicothe, to John Byers and Margaret Sanders. In December of 1975 she married Charles L. Good Sr. who survives.
Also surviving are a stepson, Chuckie (Rhonda) Good, of Chillicothe; adopted son, Eric Barker, of Waverly; adopted daughter, Jeanie (Ollie) Mollett, of Piketon, Judy Freeman, of Londonderry, Regina (Gary) Mosier, of Albany and Barb Grimsley, of Hallsville; brothers, Ronald E. Sanders, and Carl (Sharon) Bland, both of Chillicothe; three sisters, Marty Tackett, Helen Evans, Carolyn Good, all of Chillicothe and adopted sister, Eva (Pete) Congrove, of Adelphi; aunts, Mary (Hatfield) Congrove and Lois (John) Cutright, both of Chillicothe. She was predeceased by her parents and a brother, Jimmy Bland.
Marilyn was a pastor at Agape Family Worship Center, Waverly. Marilyn had pastored for over 50 years and had been on a local radio station. Her goal was to make it home and get many souls saved to go with her. She was a caring and giving person who loved people.
Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Tuesday, August 27, 2019 in the WARE FUNERAL HOME with Rev. Okie Evans officiating. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery. Friends may call at the WARE FUNERAL HOME from 5-8 p.m. on Monday.
You may sign her online register at www.warefh.com
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on Aug. 24, 2019