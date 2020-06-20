Mabel L. Ballard
Mabel L. Ballard

Chillicothe - Mabel L. Ballard, 95, of Chillicothe, went to be with lord at 5:30 a.m. Friday, June 19, 2020 in National Church Residences, Chillicothe.

She was born November 21, 1924 in Waverly, to the late John and Anna (Smith) Bowles. She was the wife of the late Robert L. Ballard who preceded her in death on February, 26, 1980

Surviving are children, Timothy T. Ballard, of Chillicothe, Robin (Scott) Mathers-Barnes, Londonderry and Hope E. Ballard, of Chillicothe. She was predeceased by sisters, Irene Cockrell, Frances Cockrell, Zella Joseph, Zelma Brown, Betty Liebe and Geneva Bowles; and brother, Earl Bowles.

Funeral services will be held 1:00 p.m. Monday, June 22, 2020 in the WARE FUNERAL HOME. Burial will follow in Floral Hills Memory Garden. Friends my call at the WARE FUNERAL HOME from 11-1 p.m. on Monday.

You may sign her online register at www.warefh.com




Published in Chillicothe Gazette from Jun. 20 to Jun. 21, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Ware Funeral Home
121 West Second Street
Chillicothe, OH 45601
(740) 773-2134
