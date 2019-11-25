Services
Ware Funeral Home - Chillicothe
121 West Second Street
Chillicothe, OH 45601
(740) 773-2134
Mabel M. Baxter

Mabel M. Baxter Obituary
Mabel M. Baxter

Chillicothe - Mabel M. Baxter, 85, of Chillicothe, died 11:59 a.m. Sunday, November 24, 2019 at her residence following an extended illness.

She was born December 4, 1933, in Logan County, Ohio, to the late William H. and Mabel Felton Bettis. On January 22, 1951, she married Davis E. Baxter who died May 3, 1981.

Surviving are a son, Ronald (Elizabeth) Baxter, of Chillicothe; a daughter, Kathy Joseph, of Chillicothe; grandchildren, Stacy (Jerry) Price, Heather (Jeremy) Tackett and Jason Adams; great grandchildren, M'Lani, Adaline Cadence, Braxton, Ryker and Jade; sisters, Connie (Bill) Graves, of Chillicothe and Shirley Tucker, of Richmond Dale; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a son, David M. Baxter.

Mabel was a member of Vigo Baptist Church and had worked at the former Granny's Pizza.

The family would like to thank Home helpers and Heartland Hospice.

A graveside service will be held 2 p.m. Wednesday, November 27, 2019 in Londonderry Cemetery with Pastor William Nichols officiating. There will be no calling hours. Arrangements are under the direction of the WARE FUNERAL HOME.

Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from Nov. 25 to Nov. 26, 2019
