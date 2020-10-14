1/1
Mable V. "Maude" Alley
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mable's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mable V. "Maude" Alley

Chillicothe - Mable V. "Maude" Alley, 75, of Chillicothe, died 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, October 13, 2020 in Signature Healthcare of Chillicothe following an extended illness.

She was born December 15, 1944, in Ross County, to the late Harry Sr. and Alice Kelley Withrow. On September 1, 1963, she married Russell Alley who died May 29, 2012.

Surviving are children, Alice Guysinger, of Galloway, OH, Samuel (Tina) Alley, of Chillicothe, OH and Katrina (Thomas) Nguyen, of Galloway, OH; grandchildren, Stephen, Samuel II, Joseph, John, Isaac, Krista and Nahla; sisters, Mary Lou Brock, Jo Tinker, Wilma Seymour, Molly Harrington and Cynthia Withrow, all of Chillicothe; brothers, Samuel (Sandra) Withrow, Ralph (Martha) Withrow, Mike Withrow, all of Chillicothe and Virgil (Linda) Withrow, of Texas; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a granddaughter, Danielle Alley; sisters, Alice Ward, Elizabeth Sims and Linda Ramirez; brothers, Clarence, James, Harry Jr. and Glenn Withrow; and 3 infant brothers.

Maude was a member of the First Wesleyan Church and was very active in the Emmaus Community.

Funeral services will be held 10 a.m. Friday, October 16, 2020 in the First Wesleyan Church with Mike Smith officiating. Burial will follow in Londonderry Cemetery. Friends may call at the WARE FUNERAL HOME from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, October 15, 2020 (today).

You may sign her online register at www.warefh.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chillicothe Gazette from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ware Funeral Home
121 West Second Street
Chillicothe, OH 45601
(740) 773-2134
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Ware Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved