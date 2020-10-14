Mable V. "Maude" Alley
Chillicothe - Mable V. "Maude" Alley, 75, of Chillicothe, died 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, October 13, 2020 in Signature Healthcare of Chillicothe following an extended illness.
She was born December 15, 1944, in Ross County, to the late Harry Sr. and Alice Kelley Withrow. On September 1, 1963, she married Russell Alley who died May 29, 2012.
Surviving are children, Alice Guysinger, of Galloway, OH, Samuel (Tina) Alley, of Chillicothe, OH and Katrina (Thomas) Nguyen, of Galloway, OH; grandchildren, Stephen, Samuel II, Joseph, John, Isaac, Krista and Nahla; sisters, Mary Lou Brock, Jo Tinker, Wilma Seymour, Molly Harrington and Cynthia Withrow, all of Chillicothe; brothers, Samuel (Sandra) Withrow, Ralph (Martha) Withrow, Mike Withrow, all of Chillicothe and Virgil (Linda) Withrow, of Texas; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a granddaughter, Danielle Alley; sisters, Alice Ward, Elizabeth Sims and Linda Ramirez; brothers, Clarence, James, Harry Jr. and Glenn Withrow; and 3 infant brothers.
Maude was a member of the First Wesleyan Church and was very active in the Emmaus Community.
Funeral services will be held 10 a.m. Friday, October 16, 2020 in the First Wesleyan Church with Mike Smith officiating. Burial will follow in Londonderry Cemetery. Friends may call at the WARE FUNERAL HOME from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, October 15, 2020 (today).
