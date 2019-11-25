|
Macklin Monroe Christy
Macklin Monroe Christy, 79, passed from this life on Saturday, November 23rd at his home, surrounded by his family. Mac, as he was known to his family and friends, was born on July 3, 1940 to Boyd and Geraldine (Young) Christy. On October 5, 1960, he married his high school sweetheart Dolores Jean Brown, whom he shared 59 years of his life.
He will be forever cherished by his daughters, Treva (Gene) Hardman and Teresa (Marc) Pelletier, grandchildren, Heidi (BJ) Hensley, Christopher Miller, Caleb Cottrill, Clay Cottrill, Arielle Pelletier, Todd, Michelle, Rachel, Danielle and Emily Hardman, great-grandchildren Halie and Grace Hensley, Harper Miller, Lacey and September Hardman, Sinjon, Zane and Wesley Hayes, and Corbin McFadden.
When looking back at the childhood that made him into the man he was, you'd see a young man working the fields of Ruff Farms, delivering newspapers, showing cows in 4-H, and spending Sundays with relatives gathered around the table at his Grandma Lee's in Amanda, Ohio. He was a 1958 graduate of Unioto High School. Following graduation, Mac enlisted in the U.S. Army, stationed in Korea, and a veteran of the Vietnam War. He was a life-long member of Calvary Lutheran Church, American Legion Post 62, and Amvets Post 4 of Chillicothe, Ohio. He was retired from American Electric Power, and enjoyed many years of golfing, quilting and enjoyed attending his grandchildren's events.
In keeping with his wishes, family and friends may gather for a celebration of Mac's life with a Lutheran Memorial Service at the Calvary Lutheran Church 74 W. Main St. on Saturday, December 7th at 11:00, Pastor Tom Pairan officiating.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from Nov. 25 to Nov. 27, 2019