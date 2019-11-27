|
|
Maggie Louise Jones
Chillicothe - Maggie Jones of Chillicothe, Ohio aged 79 years old passed away early Tuesday morning, November 26, 2019 at home following an extended illness.
Maggie Louise Jones (Scruggs) daughter of the late Johnny and Loretta Scruggs was born in Bethel Kentucky on December 30, 1939. Maggie was the 11th child out of 12 siblings. Maggie was educated in the public school system (Dubois High School, Mt. Sterling, KY) and it was during that time she met and married Earl Thomas Jones. Maggie and Earl joined in holy matrimony on September 10, 1955. Out of the union of Maggie and Earl, six (6) children were born: Debra, Peggy, Earl, Sarah, Pola and Beverly. Maggie and Earl were married for 50 wonderful years. Maggie was a member of the Greater First Baptist Church of Sharpsburg, KY. She loved her husband, her children/family, her church family and her Lord and Savior Jesus the Christ.
Maggie was definitely the Matriarch of the Earl and Maggie Jones family and she exceeded in being a devoted wife and mother. She was also a working class mom who worked many years at A.O. Smith to help support her family.
Maggie leaves to cherish her memories six (6) children and their spouses Debra Kay Given (Nick Givens), Peggy Ann Patterson (Rick Patterson), Earl Thomas Jones Jr. (Lesvia Jones), Sarah Louise Carmichael (Randall Carmichael), Pola Jean Jones (William B. Jones) and Beverly Ruth White (Alonzo White), sixteen (16) grand-children (Kim, Bryan, Chris, Quantre's, Brad, Tiffany, Mariah, Shanae, Calendra, Canadra, Portia, Amber, Leslie, Zach, Dwaune and Tomas), sixteen (16) great grand-children. She also is survived by two (2) sisters - Audrey Latham and Mary O. Scruggs, one (1) brother-n-law - Bobby Jones (Claudia Jones) and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Visitation will be held Thursday, December 5, 2019 from 5:00PM to 8:00PM. Home going service will be held Friday, December 6, 2019 at 11:00AM. Services will be held at the Greater First Baptist Church (GFBC). Committal will follow the funeral at the Longview Cemetery in Bethel Kentucky. The repast will be held in the dining hall of the Greater First Baptist Church. The family request that flowers and donations be made and sent to Harold & Stewart Home, 1002 Woodford Dr. Mt. Sterling, Kentucky 40353 (859-498-1421).
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from Nov. 27 to Nov. 30, 2019