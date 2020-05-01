|
Marcella Wolfe
CHILLICOTHE - Marcella Jean Wolfe, 61, of Chillicothe, died 12:03 pm, April 29, 2020, at her home, surrounded by family, following a nearly two-year battle with ALS.
She was born January 23, 1959 in Chillicothe to the late Edward and Joan Brown Wolfe. Survivors include her daughter, Kaitlyn Wolfe; a sister, Dianna J. (Philip) Gray, all of Chillicothe; a nephew, Daniel A. (Alisha) Gray; and great-nephews, Ethan and Brandon Gray. She was preceded in death by her parents.
Ms. Wolfe retired from the Federal Government after 28 years of exemplary service as a Contracting Officer. Marcella received the Air Force Commendation for Professionalism and Acts of Courage in 2009 for serving as the Contracting Officer for the F-16 Peace Xenia IV (Greece) Aircraft Program. She was active in the Green Township community serving as Township Trustee for over 14 years. Marcella also previously served as Vice President of the Ross County Township Association and as a member of the Board of Directors for the Ohio Township Association. She was strongly committed to keeping Green Township a place of peace and stability in consideration of her neighbors. She is recognized as a friend, mentor, neighbor, coworker, daughter, sister, and mother of great strength, character, intelligence, and kindness. In her career, her community, and her family, Marcella made a difference. While she would be the first to admit her own imperfection, she would also be quick to point to the comfort and peace she found in the Grace of God. She will be missed dearly by those who knew her.
Private graveside services will he held at the convenience of the family in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery. Calling hours will not be observed. There will be a Celebration of Marcella's Life, held at the First Wesleyan Church, announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the ALS Association Central & Southern Ohio Chapter, 1170 Old Henderson Rd., Suite 221, Columbus, OH 43220, or at www.ALS.org. Her online memorial register is available at www.HallerFuneralHome.com.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from May 1 to May 2, 2020