Marcella Wolfe
1959 - 2020
Marcella Wolfe

Chillicothe - Marcella Jean Wolfe, 61, of Chillicothe, died 12:03 pm, April 29, 2020, at her home, surrounded by family, following a nearly two-year battle with ALS.

She was born January 23, 1959 in Chillicothe to the late Edward and Joan Brown Wolfe. Survivors include her daughter, Kaitlyn Wolfe; a sister, Dianna J. (Philip) Gray, all of Chillicothe; a nephew, Daniel A. (Alisha) Gray; and great-nephews, Ethan and Brandon Gray.

A celebration of Marcella's life will be held 11:00 am November 7, 2020 at the First Wesleyan Church. Her online memorial register is available at www.HallerFuneralHome.com






Published in Chillicothe Gazette from Oct. 30 to Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
7
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
the First Wesleyan Church
Funeral services provided by
Haller Funeral Home
1661 Western Ave
Chillicothe, OH 45601
(740) 702-2149
