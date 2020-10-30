Marcella Wolfe
Chillicothe - Marcella Jean Wolfe, 61, of Chillicothe, died 12:03 pm, April 29, 2020, at her home, surrounded by family, following a nearly two-year battle with ALS.
She was born January 23, 1959 in Chillicothe to the late Edward and Joan Brown Wolfe. Survivors include her daughter, Kaitlyn Wolfe; a sister, Dianna J. (Philip) Gray, all of Chillicothe; a nephew, Daniel A. (Alisha) Gray; and great-nephews, Ethan and Brandon Gray.
A celebration of Marcella's life will be held 11:00 am November 7, 2020 at the First Wesleyan Church. Her online memorial register is available at www.HallerFuneralHome.com