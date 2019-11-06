|
|
Margaret Ann Shea Bohn
Margaret Ann Shea Bohn, the daughter of Walter and Maude (Viehmann) Shea, was born February 27, 1931 in Washington DC. Her childhood years were spent in Washington DC, where she attended Nativity Catholic Academy. Her family later moved to Chillicothe, Ohio, where she continued her education, graduating from Catholic Central High School in Chillicothe, and then attended one year of classes at Mt. St. Joseph University in Cincinnati, Ohio.
She met George Bohn, a WWII veteran and after dating for some time, the two married on April 27, 1950. In the early years of their marriage, they enjoyed dancing. They were active members of St. Peter Catholic Church in Chillicothe. They also enjoyed many family gatherings and she enjoyed her bridge club and creating ceramic pieces. The Bohn's moved to towns in Indiana, Minnesota and Wisconsin before locating in 1972 to Kearney, Nebraska. She was nicknamed "Mickie" by her family and close friends and was a kind, good friend, a loving person who was generous with her time, talents and treasures. She was currently a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Spencer. In September of 2014, Margaret moved to Riverview Terrace Assisted Living and later to St. Luke Lutheran Home in Spencer.
Margaret passed away at St. Luke Lutheran Home in Spencer on Monday, November 4, 2019 at the age of 88. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, George and her two younger sisters: Pat and Kitty.
Left to cherish her memory are her children: Molly McLaughlin of San Francisco, Michael (Robin Schmidt) Bohn of LaCrosse, WI and Peg (Phil) Deffer of Spencer; five grandchildren; one great grandchild.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from Nov. 6 to Nov. 8, 2019