|
|
Margaret J. "Peggy" Ratcliffe
Frankfort - Margaret J. "Peggy" Ratcliffe, 84, of Frankfort, died at 12:57pm on Wednesday, March 13, 2019, at OSU Wexner Medical Center, Columbus. She was born on May 26, 1934 in Portsmouth, the daughter of the late Phillip and Ann McMahon. On April 19, 1955 she married Billy E. Ratcliffe, who preceded her in death on May 7, 1998.
She is survived by her children, Shelly J. Ratcliffe, Jackie R. (George) Barnes, Debbie D. (Jim) Dreitzler, Daniel A. (Nicholette) Ratcliffe, special daughter-in-law, Nancy Ratcliffe, several grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, sisters, Anne (Bill) Raines, Janet K. DeBord, and brother, Jim (Barb) McMahon. She was preceded in death by two sons, Keith A. "Monk" Ratcliffe, and Billy E. Ratcliffe Jr., sister Carolyn Drake, and brothers, Mike and Phillip McMahon.
Peggy was a graduate of Chillicothe High School and attended St. Peter Catholic Church, Chillicothe. She loved spending time with her family and was very much a people person. She loved to travel, especially the "girl trips" and wintering in Florida after her retirement. Peggy enjoyed her husband and son's horse racing hobby and loved sharing it with them.
A funeral service will be held at 11 am on Saturday, March 16, 2019 in the EBRIGHT FUNERAL HOME, Frankfort. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery, Frankfort. Family and friends are invited to visit with the Ratcliffe family on Saturday from 9:30am until the time of service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the Concord Township EMS, PO Box 616, Frankfort OH 45628. Those wishing to sign Peggy's online register book may do so at www.ebrightfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on Mar. 15, 2019