Margaret Marie "Margie" Mathews
1940 - 2020
Margaret Marie "Margie" Mathews

Bainbridge - Margaret Marie "Margie" Morris Mathews 80 of Bainbridge passed from this life Sunday, Nov 1, 2020 at the Valleyview Care Center, Frankfort. She was born September 7, 1940 in Pike County the daughter of the late Clayton and Nora Benner Elliott.

She is survived by her daughter Cheryl (Mark) Knisley; sons Craig Elliott and Neil (Tonda) Morris; grandchildren Amber (Doug), Adam (Denise) and Clay Knisley, Chase (Chrissy), Chad and Colton (Erin) Morris; 12 great grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Clara Mae "Cat" Elliott and Diana Elliott; her first husband Dean Hoop and several friends including Phyllis Hollon.

In addition to her parents Margie was preceded in death by three husbands Raymond Mutter, Oscar "Duke" Morris and Leonard Mathews and brothers Robert and Ora Elliott.

Margie enjoyed karaoke, collecting Longaberger baskets and crafts.

Visitation will be 1-2 pm Thursday, November 5, 2020 at the SMITH-MOORE-EBRIGHT Funeral Home of Bainbridge with a graveside service to follow in the Bainbridge Cemetery with Rev. Bill Benner officiating.

Those wishing to sign Margie's online register may do so at www.ebrightfuneralhome.com.




Published in Chillicothe Gazette from Nov. 2 to Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
5
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Smith-Moore-Ebright Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Smith-Moore-Ebright Funeral Home
110 West Main Street
Bainbridge, OH 45612
(740) 634-2191
