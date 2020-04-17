Services
Haller Funeral Home
1661 Western Ave
Chillicothe, OH 45601
(740) 702-2149
Graveside service
Monday, Apr. 20, 2020
2:00 PM
Greenlawn Cemetery
Chillicothe, OH

1928 - 2020
Margaret Neiberline Obituary
Margaret Neiberline

Cuyahoga Falls - Margaret Neiberline, 91, of Cuyahoga Falls, formerly of Chillicothe, passed away Wednesday afternoon, April 15, 2020 following an extended illness.

She was born August 26, 1928 in Overton, TN, daughter of the late Wiley T. and Eddie L. (Wilburn) Huffer. On April 20, 2002, she married Jean "Ike" Neiberline who preceded her in death on January 21, 2014.

Surviving are her two sons, James V. (Connie) Ahlstrom, and William K. (Paula) Cutting, both of Akron; four daughters, Bonnie Hart, of Greensburg, OH, Susan (Tony) Punka, of Brunswick, OH, Shirley Dever (Rich), of Akron, and Joyce (Lonnie) Burton, of Chillicothe; a daughter-in-law, Donna Cutting, of Akron; as well as numerous grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a son, Eugene Cutting, a son-in-law, Al Hart, and her siblings, Kathy May, James, Thomas, Eugene, and John Huffer.

Maggie was a lifetime member of the American Legion Post 757 and the AMVETS Post 4.

A public graveside service will be held for family and friends at 2:00pm on Monday, April 20, 2020 at the Greenlawn Cemetery in Chillicothe, with Pastor Roger Webb officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the in her honor.

Her online memorial guestbook is available at www.HallerFuneralHome.com
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from Apr. 17 to Apr. 18, 2020
