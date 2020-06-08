Margarett A. McCoy
Circleville - Margarett A. McCoy, 71, of Circleville, died at 8:15am June 6, 2020, at her residence following an extended battle with cancer.
She was born June 10, 1948, in Buffalo Valley, TN, to the late Herman and Nellie (Watts) Vinson. On July 27, 1968, she married William W. McCoy, who survives.
Also surviving are her daughter Denise McCoy, of Circleville; son Jeffrey M. McCoy, of Westerville; granddaughters: Dresdan McCoy, of Circleville, Makayla McCoy and Mya McCoy, both of Westerville; and her brother Larry Vinson, of Wisconsin. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by a sister Brenda Estep and a brother Gary Vinson.
Margarett had worked as the Director of the American Cancer Society in Pickaway County for 10 years and then later helped start the Cancer Volunteers of Pickaway County.
Graveside services will be held at 1pm Thursday, June 11, in Twin Twp. Cemetery, Bourneville, OH, with Chaplain Kermit Welty officiating. Cremation services are under the direction of Haller Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to either: Fairhope Hospice, 282 Sells Rd., Lancaster, OH 43130; or to Amity Home Healthcare, 120 E. Main St., Circleville, OH 43113. Her online guestbook is available at www.HallerFuneralHome.com
