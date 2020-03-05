|
Maria M. Yoe
Chillicothe - Maria M. Yoe, 86, of Chillicothe, died at 12:46 a.m. on Thursday, March 5, 2020, at Mapleview Manor, Bainbridge. She was born on Friday, November 10, 1933 in Frankfurt am Main, Germany, the daughter of the late Franz and Johanna Beck Roetger. In 1969, Maria with her mother and sister, became United States citizens in Chillicothe, Ohio. She was very proud of that day.
She is survived by her five children; Ronald (Lisa) Yoe of Frankfort, Bruce (Kathy) Yoe of Chillicothe, Sylvia (Jeff) Metzler of Chillicothe, Christina (Mike) Counts of Hamilton, OH, and Sandra (Craig) Clark of Frankfort, eleven grandchildren; Ronald Anthony Yoe, Nicholas and Travis Yoe, Mindy Verito, Justin Park, Audra Metzler, Christopher and Matthew Counts, Joshua and Caleb Clark and Kaitlyn Smith, twenty great grandchildren, three great-great grandchildren, one sister, Johanna "Hansi" (Donald "Bo") French of Chillicothe and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by one granddaughter, Danielle Yoe, her half brother, Franz Roetger, her half sister, Anna Roetger, one niece, Nicole Crawford. She was also preceded in death by her former husband and father of their children, Donald Yoe.
Maria, who was of the Catholic faith, graduated from high school in Germany. Following graduation, she worked as a pharmacy tech in Germany. She was a school bus driver for Adena Local Schools for twenty years. She retired as a Clerk at Kenworth Truck plant in Chillicothe. Maria loved the time she spent gardening, working in her yard and tending to her flowers. She loved her dogs and she could be seen many times walking them.
Her family would like extend a grateful Thank You to the staff at Mapleview Manor and the Heartland Hospice staff for all the love and care that they extended to their mother.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, March 9, 2020 in the EBRIGHT FUNERAL HOME, Frankfort with Bruce Hines officiating. Burial will follow in Grandview Cemetery, Chillicothe. In keeping with Maria's wishes, no calling hours will be observed. The family request that no flowers be sent. They ask instead, to remember their mother's love of her dogs and make a contribution in her memory to the Ross County Humane Society, 2308 Lick Run Road, Chillicothe, OH 45601. Those who wish, may sign her online register book at www.ebrightfuneralhome.com
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from Mar. 5 to Mar. 7, 2020