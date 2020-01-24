Services
Haller Funeral Home
1661 Western Ave
Chillicothe, OH 45601
(740) 702-2149
Resources
More Obituaries for Marian Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marian E. Smith

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marian E. Smith Obituary
Marian E. Smith

Chillicothe - Marian E. Smith, 91, died at 1:08pm January 23, 2020, at Heartland of Chillicothe.

She was born May 31, 1928, in Chillicothe, to the late George C. and Mettie (Duffy) Hatfield. On March 11, 1946, she married Richard L. Smith, who preceded her in death November 27, 2017.

She is survived by her daughter Vicki Woods; son and daughter-in-law Richard (Xiaofang Zhang) Smith, all of Chillicothe; grandchildren: Chad (Nadine) Dresbach, Andrew (Krista) Dresbach, Tianwei (Hui) Wang, and Robin (Troy) Gardner; 9 great-grandchildren; and 1 great-great-grandson. In addition to her husband and parents, she was predeceased by her son-in-law Paul Woods; sisters Ruth Bock and Betty Digges; and brothers Vernon Dunlap, George A. Hatfield and Harry Hatfield.

Marian was a graduate of Chillicothe High School. She managed the Honda Motorcycle Store, which she and her husband owned. Some of her favorite memories were riding their Honda Goldwing on the Blueridge Parkway.

Graveside inurnment of her ashes will be scheduled this spring in Greenlawn Cemetery. In keeping with her wishes, there will be no calling hours or funeral. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be to Adena Hospice, 9 S. Paint St., Chillicothe, OH 45601. Her online guestbook is available at www.HallerFuneralHome.com
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from Jan. 24 to Jan. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marian's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Haller Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -