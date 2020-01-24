|
Marian E. Smith
Chillicothe - Marian E. Smith, 91, died at 1:08pm January 23, 2020, at Heartland of Chillicothe.
She was born May 31, 1928, in Chillicothe, to the late George C. and Mettie (Duffy) Hatfield. On March 11, 1946, she married Richard L. Smith, who preceded her in death November 27, 2017.
She is survived by her daughter Vicki Woods; son and daughter-in-law Richard (Xiaofang Zhang) Smith, all of Chillicothe; grandchildren: Chad (Nadine) Dresbach, Andrew (Krista) Dresbach, Tianwei (Hui) Wang, and Robin (Troy) Gardner; 9 great-grandchildren; and 1 great-great-grandson. In addition to her husband and parents, she was predeceased by her son-in-law Paul Woods; sisters Ruth Bock and Betty Digges; and brothers Vernon Dunlap, George A. Hatfield and Harry Hatfield.
Marian was a graduate of Chillicothe High School. She managed the Honda Motorcycle Store, which she and her husband owned. Some of her favorite memories were riding their Honda Goldwing on the Blueridge Parkway.
Graveside inurnment of her ashes will be scheduled this spring in Greenlawn Cemetery. In keeping with her wishes, there will be no calling hours or funeral. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be to Adena Hospice, 9 S. Paint St., Chillicothe, OH 45601. Her online guestbook is available at www.HallerFuneralHome.com
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from Jan. 24 to Jan. 25, 2020