Marian I. Barnhart Rhinehart
Chillicothe - Marian Rhinehart, 90, of Chillicothe, died 3:46 a.m. Wednesday, October 21, 2020 in Signature Healthcare of Chillicothe following an extended illness.
She was born May 30, 1930, in Chillicothe, Ohio, to the late George and Wilda Hartley Stokes. On November 28, 1947, she married Lawrence A. Barnhart who died July 16, 1985 and on November 30, 1991, she married Paul J. Rhinehart who died March 1, 1995.
Surviving are daughters, Kathy (George) Gillespie, of Frankfort and Karen (Jack Banks) Finley, of Chillicothe; grandchildren, Kimberly (Mike) Reisinger, Jackie (Shelley) Schmitt and Stacie (Brian) Yeatts; 8 great grandchildren; 7 great great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by a sister, Olive Taylor and a brother, Wilby Stokes.
Marian's life was dedicated to serving the Lord by giving her time and talents. She was an accomplished pianist and organist who faithfully played at her church, Jefferson Avenue CCCU, for many years. In addition, she also served at Church Secretary, Choir Director and Youth Leader. Marian was an accomplished business woman, owning her own ceramic shop and catering business. Whenever she was asked how she was doing, she would always answer, "fat and sassy". Marian was funny, sweet, loving and generous. She loved the Lord, her family and others with her whole heart. Marian never met a stranger and we are thankful for her many years of serving the Lord, living a life for others and for sharing her many talents.
Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Friday, October 23, 2020 in Jefferson Avenue CCCU with Pastor Mark Clendaniel officiating. Burial will follow in Concord Cemetery. Friends may call one hour prior to the service at the church on Friday. Arrangements are under the direction of the WARE FUNERAL HOME.
