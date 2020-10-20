Marie Bethel
Chillicothe - Marie Bethel, 91, of Chillicothe, died 1:05 p.m. Monday, October 19, 2020 in Signature Healthcare due to Covid-19.
Marie was born April 27, 1929, in Chillicothe, to the late Jasper and Jennie Johnson Cain. On May 4, 1952, she married Gerald "Jerry" V. Bethel who preceded her in death February 17, 1996.
Surviving are her sons, Brian and Bart Bethel, of Chillicothe; granddaughter, Amy (Miles) Bethel; great grandchildren, Hudson Sommers and Asher Finney; a sister, Ernestine Matthews. She was predeceased by her parents; husband; brothers and sisters-in-law, Jesse and Angie Cain and Roy and Ruth Cain; sister and brother-in-law, Christina and Jim Cobler and grandson, Zachary Bethel.
She was a secretary at Smith Middle School, (Chillicothe City Schools) and continued to work there part-time for many years after she retired because she enjoyed it so much. She was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church. She enjoyed many years of friendship with her fellow sorority sisters of the Alpha Lambda Chapter of Delta Sigma Kappa where she was a member for over 50 years.
Marie will always be remembered for her kindness, sense of humor, love for her grandchildren, THE Ohio State Buckeyes, The Cincinnati Reds, the holidays and the color red. She never met a person she didn't like, a truly wonderful woman that will be dearly missed.
Private graveside services will be held Saturday, October 24, 2020 in Greenlawn Cemetery with Jim Wade officiating. There will be no calling hours. Arrangements are under the direction of the WARE FUNERAL HOME.
