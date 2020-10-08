Marilyn Boyle



Indian Harbour Beach, FL - Marilyn Goldsberry Boyle, 88, passed away peacefully at her home in Indian Harbour Beach, FL on Wednesday, September 23, 2020.



Marilyn was born in Denver, CO, and she absolutely loved the mountains. While she and her husband James F. Goldsberry of 48 years raised 5 children, Marilyn worked as a flight surgeon secretary in Riverside, CA; at Mullin-Kille, a Chillicothe Ohio Directory Service; and retired as an administrative assistant at Kenworth Truck Company in Chillicothe, Ohio. Others spoke of her as a "prayer warrior" and a devout catholic who was active in church ministries in Ohio, Georgia and Florida: RCIA, Pastoral Ministry, ABBA Group, Women of Faith, Eucharistic ministry, lector at Masses, and nursing home therapy with her beloved dog, PC! She delighted in being married to Raymond E. Boyle for 13 years and was affectionately known as "Cybermama," who enjoyed knitting, sewing, quilting, ceramics, and crafts of all kinds until she slowly and gracefully lost most of her vision. Wherever Marilyn went in the community—church, restaurants, doctor visits, and walking her dog in Lyme Bay neighborhood--she brought the joy of the Lord! However, her greatest legacy was this: praying for others. Her 5 children are grateful for the fruit of her consistent prayers and have vivid memories of her kneeling by her bed every night to pray for them and their future spouses' marriages, grandchildren and great grandchildren.



Marilyn's survivors are 5 children: son Steve Goldsberry and daughter-in-law Susan of Cincinnati, OH; daughter Cindy Geiman and son-in-law Jim of Ladoga IN; daughter Sharon Mullins and son-in-law Pete of Newnan, GA; son Rick Goldsberry and daughter-in-law Susan of Chillicothe, OH; and daughter Pam Hermansdorfer and son-in-law John of Indialantic, FL.



Her other survivors are 8 grandchildren: Angie Hagist, Jamie Geiman, Peter Mullins II, Jonathan Mullins, Catherine Robbins, Jason Hermansdorfer, Michael Hermansdorfer, Christine Cox and her 14 great-grandchildren: Addie, Delaney, Hailey, Aaron, Cooper, Thomas, Zachary, Jonathan, Duke, Hunter, Erik, PJ, Lily, Jack, Julian, Zeke, Remy and Emilia.



A funeral mass will be held at Holy Name of Jesus in Indialantic, FL on Monday, November 23 at 11:00am, with visitation beginning at 10:30am.









