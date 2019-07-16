Services
Day Funeral Service
6520 Oley Speaks Way Ste F
Canal Winchester, OH 43110
(614) 532-5012
Graveside service
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Friends Cemetery
35215 Rt. 50
Londonderry, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marilyn Douglas
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marilyn Joyce Douglas


1939 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marilyn Joyce Douglas Obituary
Marilyn Joyce Douglas, 79, of Chillicothe, went to be with her Lord and Savior at 3:04am on July 14, 2019 peacefully and quietly at home surrounded by her family, following an extended illness. She was born Sept.23, 1939, in Chillicothe, OH to Lovell Glenn and Margaret Marie (Anderson) Butcher. On Sept. 9, 1994 she married Eugene Talmadge Douglas, who preceded her in death in 2016.

Surviving is daughter, Ms. Vicki Small (Darrell Crabtree) of Col., OH; granddaughter, Mrs. Andrea (Jason) Smith, of Sidney, OH; great grandchildren, Clayton (6) and Owen (2); sisters, Mrs. Patsy (Chester) Howard and Mrs. Dawn (Rick) Holyman; brother, Glenn Harmon Butcher, all of Chillicothe; more than 19 nieces and nephews and many great nieces and great nephews. She was preceded in death by infant twins, Christopher Dean and Teresa Jean Collins; daughter, Tonya Maria Collins (52); brother, Lovell Gerald Butcher (57); sisters, Alice Jane (3) and Vicki Lee Butcher Solis (35).

Marilyn was an avid member of the Spud Run Church who enjoyed singing and playing the piano for all of her friends and family. She was a loving sister, mother, grandmother, aunt and friend. She was a firecracker and known for saying, "If you don't behave I'm going to give you a whoopin!" By a young age we all knew how to pick our own switch and all loved her chicken and noodles recipe.

Graveside service to be held at 11 am on July 17, 2019 at Friends Cemetery, 35215 Rt. 50, Londonderry, OH 45647. Arlie Howard of Spud Run Church to officiate.

In lieu of flowers please donate to the . Online condolences may be expressed at www.dayfuneralservice.com
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on July 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.