Marilyn Joyce Douglas, 79, of Chillicothe, went to be with her Lord and Savior at 3:04am on July 14, 2019 peacefully and quietly at home surrounded by her family, following an extended illness. She was born Sept.23, 1939, in Chillicothe, OH to Lovell Glenn and Margaret Marie (Anderson) Butcher. On Sept. 9, 1994 she married Eugene Talmadge Douglas, who preceded her in death in 2016.
Surviving is daughter, Ms. Vicki Small (Darrell Crabtree) of Col., OH; granddaughter, Mrs. Andrea (Jason) Smith, of Sidney, OH; great grandchildren, Clayton (6) and Owen (2); sisters, Mrs. Patsy (Chester) Howard and Mrs. Dawn (Rick) Holyman; brother, Glenn Harmon Butcher, all of Chillicothe; more than 19 nieces and nephews and many great nieces and great nephews. She was preceded in death by infant twins, Christopher Dean and Teresa Jean Collins; daughter, Tonya Maria Collins (52); brother, Lovell Gerald Butcher (57); sisters, Alice Jane (3) and Vicki Lee Butcher Solis (35).
Marilyn was an avid member of the Spud Run Church who enjoyed singing and playing the piano for all of her friends and family. She was a loving sister, mother, grandmother, aunt and friend. She was a firecracker and known for saying, "If you don't behave I'm going to give you a whoopin!" By a young age we all knew how to pick our own switch and all loved her chicken and noodles recipe.
Graveside service to be held at 11 am on July 17, 2019 at Friends Cemetery, 35215 Rt. 50, Londonderry, OH 45647. Arlie Howard of Spud Run Church to officiate.
In lieu of flowers please donate to the .
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on July 16, 2019