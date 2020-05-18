|
Marilyn K. (Woodbridge) Leeth
Chillicothe - Marilyn K. Leeth, 69 of Chillicothe, OH, Died in her sleep of natural causes on Saturday, May 18, 2019 In Texas after a very nice visit with her newborn great grandson.
Marilyn was born September 30th, 1949 in Chillicothe, OH
She is survived by son, Bryan (Dawna) Leeth of Largo, FL; granddaughters Brieawna J. (William) Canady, of Woodstock, GA and Katherine G. (Jordan) Jensen, of Round Rock, TX; Greatgrandson, Sterling Jensen; brother-in-law, Russ Carpenter; nieces, Heather Carpenter, of Chillicothe and Brandy (Kent) McCord, of Kingston; great niece, Katelyn McCord; great nephew, Connor McCord; and many great friends, including; Highschool friend Mary Wipert of Gastonia, NC; Beth Groves of Chillicothe, OH; Joannie Smith of Florida and Tessie Sebastian of Florida.
She was predeceased by; parents, Paul R. and Evelyn R. (Graves) Woodbridge; sister, Debbie A. (Russ) Carpenter; and her ex-husband, Ronald E. Leeth.
Marilyn was a loving and devoted mom, mammaw and great grandma. She enjoyed getting together with her friends and family anytime she had the chance. Marilyn always made the rounds at Christmas time with home baked butter cookies and "Friendship Bread". She worked in the lab at Adena Regional Medical center for over 20 years where she formed many lasting friendships. She moved to Largo, FL in 1999 to be near her son, daughter-in-law and granddaughters. Marilyn worked at the Diagnostic Clinic in Largo, FL until moving back to Chillicothe, OH to take care of her ailing parents. She was also an Avon representative for over 40 years and had been a Realtor with Charles Rutenberg Realty in Pinellas County, Florida.
Bryan, Marilyn's son, would like to apologize to all of Marilyn's friends and family for not publishing an obituary sooner. He says "Thank you for being such wonderful friends to my Mom throughout the years."
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from May 18 to May 20, 2020