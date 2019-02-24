|
|
Marilyn L. Collins
Cynthiana - Marilyn L. Collins 78 of Cynthiana, OH enter Heavens gates on Friday morning, February 22, 2019. She was born December 16, 1940 in Pike County, OH the daughter of the late Arthur and Freida Noble Adams.
Marilyn is survived by her children, Thomas J Collins (Janie Hopkins) of Latham, OH, Timothy J Collins of Cynthiana, OH, Teresa A (Greg) Leeth of Waverly, OH, Michael E (Kim) Collins and Ronald A (Ronda) Collins both of Hillsboro, OH; sister, Dianna (Mike) Mace of Bainbridge; two brothers, Roger (Melinda) Adams of Peebles and Jeff (Debbie) Adams of Bainbridge. Also surviving are her grandchildren, Bristol Collins, Erika Collins, Ryan Collins Moore, Heith (Jamie) Leeth, Derek (Sharanna) Leeth, Tyler (Kelsey) Leeth, Jon (Shawna) Collins, Sarah Collins, Cody Brown and Macayla Brown. Marilyn had 13 great grandchildren.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband Thomas Collins and brother Jerrill Adams.
Marilyn was a member of the Fairview Chapel for more than 46 years where she served as youth leader, Sunday School teacher and missionary leader. She was a licensed minister with the CCCU and she also had a radio ministry where she shared weekly the word of God.
She was always ready with her pocket of red stones to tell others of Jesus' love and forgiveness. Marilyn enjoyed cooking and being with family, friends and her little dog BB. Marilyn touched many with her sweet caring heart and will be greatly missed by all.
Funeral services will be held 1 pm Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at the Fairview Chapel with Rev. Jeff Adams officiating. Burial will follow in the Bainbridge Cemetery. Friends may visit with Marilyn's family from 11 am until the time of service at the church on Wednesday.
Memorial contributions may be made to wgm.org/leeth which supports mission around the world or donations can be sent to General Missionary Dept. CCCU/Leeth 1553 Lancaster Pike Circleville, OH 43113. The SMITH-MOORE-EBRIGHT FUNERAL HOME of Bainbridge is serving the family. Those wishing to sign Marilyn's online register may do so at www.ebrightfuneralhome.com
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on Feb. 24, 2019