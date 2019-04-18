|
|
Marilyn Seward Coppel
Chillicothe - Marilyn Seward Coppel was born April 29, 1925 to Dorothy (Ellis) and Lewis (Supe) Seward in Kansas City, Missouri. She led a fantastic life on this earth and now is with her Lord and Savior, Jesus of Nazareth. She departed 4/15/2019.
Marilyn moved to Jackson, Michigan early in life, and was educated there. She attended both Michigan State and the University of Michigan. Later in life, she studied art at the Ohio University and Miami University. While at the University of Michigan she met her husband, Lewis W Coppel, M.D.; and they married December 15, 1946. Their children are Lewis W., Jr., M.D. (Susan), Beth Germann (Gary), John S., and Paul S. (Lori).
Their grandchildren are Justin Coppel, Jesse Coppel (Andria), Cody Coppel, Michael Coppel (Abby); Mark Germann (Beth), David Borger Germann (Alina), Matthew Germann (Cara), Sara Street (Tim); Lewis Coppel, Scott Coppel; Stephen Coppel, J. D. Coppel (Hanna), Kevin Coppel, and Christina Coppel.
Their great grandchildren are Maxwell and Theodore Coppel, Amelia Coppel; Nico and Noel Germann; Joshua and Benjamin Borger Germann; Eleanor and Rachael Germann, Lincoln and Evelyn Street; Rooney Coppel; and hopefully more to come.
Marilyn moved to Chillicothe, Ohio with her family in 1949. In 1959 she moved into Wildwood, her beloved estate on Belleview Hill. There she reared her children, produced her art (silk screen prints, watercolors, various dried flower pieces and collages), managed her garden and loved her husband, among many, many other endeavors. These included snow-skiing, sail-boating, and traveling the USA and the western world.
She has been the [resident of the Ross County Medical Society Auxiliary, First Capital GOP, The Chillicothe Junior Civic League, and has been active in the Chillicothe Art League, The Pump House Art Gallery, and The Ross County Historical Society. She was a leader in Brownie Girl Scouts.
She has been a member of the Chillicothe First Presbyterian Church since 1949, serving as an Elder, Deacon, leader of the Tuesday Morning Prayer Group, and for many years the beloved teacher of the Senior High Sunday School class.
In addition to the above family she was predeceased by her parents, and a sister, Virginia Ganiard. Surviving also are three nieces: Mary Calder, Diana Potts, and Julie Zaremba, all of Michigan. She was a direct descendant of Myles Standish of the Mayflower.
There will be a memorial service at the Chillicothe First Presbyterian Church on April 29, 2019 at 11 a.m. Arrangements are under the direction of the WARE FUNERAL HOME. There will be no calling hours. In lieu of flowers memorial tributes may be sent to P.E.O. International, Educational Loan Fund, 3700 Grand Avenue, Des Moines, Iowa 50312.
You may sign her online register at www.warefh.com
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on Apr. 18, 2019