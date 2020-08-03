Marilyn Zimmerman
CHILLICOTHE - Marilyn Zimmerman, 63, of Chillicothe passed from this life to her heavenly home at 9:43 am, July 31, 2020, at home, with her family, following an extended illness.
She was born February 12, 1957 in Chillicothe to Jack and Mary Hale Letsche. On March 25, 1978 she married Andrew Zimmerman, who survives. Also surviving is her mother, Mary, of Chillicothe; daughter, Tiffany (Chris) Ford, of Chillicothe; stepson, LCpl Jason (Ashley) Mays, USMC in North Carolina; brothers, Ralph (Pat) Letsche, of Chillicothe, David (Rhea) and Danny (Teri) Letsche, both of Tampa, FL; sister Angela Letsche, of Chillicothe; brother and sister-in-law, Tim and Nancie Zimmerman, of Green Cove Springs, FL; and her best friend since childhood, Georgia Dillon. She was preceded in death by two sisters, Linda Starr and Barbara Rickman.
Marilyn attended Ohio University and received two degrees. She retired form the Ross Co. Board of Developmental Disabilities, where she worked as a Service and Support Administrator.
The family would like to give a special shout out to Dr. Seidensticker and the staff at Adena Hospice, for all their care and support during Marilyn's illness. The family was treated like their family. How refreshing that is in today's world.
A celebration of Marilyn's life will be announced at a later date. Calling hours will not be observed. Memorial contributions may be made to Adena Hospice, 2077 Western Ave., Chillicothe, OH 45601. Her online memorial register and video tribute are available at www.HallerFuneralHome.com
.