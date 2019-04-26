|
|
Marion Brooks
Chillicothe - Marion Joanne Brooks, 84, of Chillicothe, passed away Tuesday night, April 23, 2019 at Signature Healthcare in Chillicothe, following an extended illness.
She was born September 24, 1934, in Chillicothe to the late William Davis and Rosa Williams. She married Frank Edward Brooks who preceded her in death in 1976.
Surviving is her son, Jack (Stacy) Brooks; her daughter, Toni Brooks; her grandchildren, Nicole, Simone, Megan, Dijon, Ava, and Grayson; great-grandchildren, Laportia, Nyriah, Nathaniel, and Teion; 3 special nieces, Conchitia Lewis, Carleena Beverly, and Toni Harris; two special friends, Bonnie Thomas and Donna Austin; as well as numerous other nieces, nephews, and family members. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Portia Beverly, a son, Frank E. Brooks, Jr., a sister, Jean Lewis, and three brothers, Darrell Davis, Walter Bayless, and Booker Bayless.
Marion worked for Rinks Bargain City for many years and also as a teacher for Head Start for many years before her retirement. She was a long time member of the Quinn Chapel AME where she participated in the women's guild, missionaries, and the choir. She was also a member of the Janus 54 Club in Chillicothe. In her free time, she enjoyed working at the country store at Signature Healthcare. She also enjoyed cooking for the church and her family.
The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to all of the staff, caregivers and residents at Signature Healthcare, as well as the Adena Cancer Center and the James Cancer Hospital for all of their love and care over the last few years. A special thank you to Shelley Smith being her handy man, giving us updates daily and always tucking her in with Bye, Bye Butterfly and also our great- niece Shawna Curtis and Heartland Hospice who provided so much comfort to Marion and the family in her last hours.
A funeral service will be held at 12:00pm on Monday, April 29th, 2019 at the Quinn Chapel AME church, with Rev. Victor Davis officiating. Burial will follow in Grandview Cemetery. Friends may join the family for a visitation from 10:00am on Monday until the time of the service.
Her online memorial guestbook is available at www.HallerFuneralHome.com
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on Apr. 26, 2019