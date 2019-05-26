|
|
Marion Brown
Chillicothe - Marion L. Brown, 81, died at 6:05pm Thursday May 23, at her residence following an extended illness.
She was born June 2, 1937, in Chillicothe to the late Leroy and Elizabeth (Fairrow) Liggins. On August 14, 1955, she married Karl F. Brown, who preceded her in death on August 21, 2012.
She is survived by their children: Kyle (Ronald) Barfield, of Madison, FL, Monty (Vincent) Branson, Tally (Traci) Brown, and Karl Brown II (Violet Welch), all of Chillicothe; 17 grandchildren; 38 great-grandchildren; 10 great-great-grandchildren; brothers Roger and James Liggins; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins; and a special friend and caregiver, Michele Smith. In addition to her husband and parents, she was predeceased by a daughter Kim (Brown) Taylor, son Timothy Brown, a grandson Vincent Branson, Jr., , and a great-granddaughter Evangelia Brown.
Mrs. Brown retired from the Adena State Memorial and was a member of Quinn Chapel A.M.E. Church. She enjoyed playing cornhole and bingo.
Her funeral service will be held at 1pm Wednesday, May 29, at the Quinn Chapel AME Church, 181 W. Main St., with Rev. Victor Davis officiating and Pastor Acie Collins Eulogist. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 11am until 1pm Wednesday at the church.
Memorial contributions may be made to Quinn Chapel AME Church—Food Bank, of which Mrs. Brown was an active volunteer and supporter of. Her online guestbook is available at www.HallerFuneralHome.com
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on May 26, 2019