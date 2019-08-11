Services
Fawcett Oliver Glass and Palmer Funeral Home - Chillicothe
77 East Fifth Street
Chillicothe, OH 45601
740-775-2800
Memorial service
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
2:00 PM
Mariruth Wright


1954 - 2019
Mariruth Wright Obituary
Mariruth Wright

Chillicothe - Mariruth Caldwell Wright, 65, of Chillicothe, was welcomed into the gates of Heaven on August 6, 2019 after battling an extended illness. She was born April 4, 1954 in Chillicothe to Walter W. Wright II and Shirley Cravens Puckett.

Surviving are daughters; Jodi Caldwell and Megan Wright, son; Derek Caldwell, grandchildren; Quinten, Lee, Elaina, Levi, Isaiah, Bentley, Jase, Alvin, & Chloe, sister; Eunice "Lorey" (Wright) Jenkins, and a brother; Walter W. Wright. She was preceded in death by her parents and step father; Chester Puckett.

Mariruth graduated from Chillicothe High School in 1972, and obtained a degree from Portsmouth Interstate Business College. In 2010, she retired from the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio (P.U.C.O.). She enjoyed reading, cooking, crafting, and many outdoor activities. She loved the Lord, and was an active member of Brookside Church.

A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Thursday, August 15, 2019 in the FAWCETT OLIVER GLASS AND PALMER FUNERAL HOME with Revs. Jack Norman and Ralph Hux, officiating. Burial will be held at the discretion of the family. The family will receive friends from 12:00 p.m. until the hour of service. An online memorial is available at www.fawcett-palmer.com.

The Fawcett Oliver Glass and Palmer Funeral Home are honored to serve the Wright family.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on Aug. 11, 2019
