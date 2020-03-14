|
Marjorie A. Lawrence
Chillicothe - Marjorie A. Lawrence, 65, of Chillicothe, died 4:26 p.m. Thursday, March 12, 2020 in the Adena Regional Medical Center following an extended illness.
She was born September 23, 1954, in Chillicothe, Ohio, to the late Donald and Ruth Seymour Liebe. On August 23, 2013, she married Terry Lawrence who died March 21, 2018.
Surviving are a son, Robbie Delozier, of Columbus; a sister, Bernice (Charles) Lowery; several in-laws, including, Ray (Paula) Lawrence, of Chillicothe, Cathy (Mark) Patrick, of Columbus and Tina (Rich) Rager, of Chillicothe; and several other family members.
Funeral services will be held 12 noon Wednesday, March 18, 2020 in the WARE FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Dean Hughes officiating. Burial will follow in Grandview Cemetery. Friends may call at the WARE FUNERAL HOME one hour prior to the service on Wednesday.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to the Ware Funeral Home to help with funeral expenses.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2020