Marjorie Ann Oyer
Chillicothe - Marjorie Ann Oyer, 78, of Chillicothe, passed away 4:27 p.m. Tuesday, November 24, 2020 in Adena Regional Medical Center following a brief illness.
She was born February 16, 1942, in Chillicothe to the late Charles E. Jr. and Goldie M. Matheny Oyer.
Surviving brothers, Thomas Oyer and Joe (Erma) Oyer, all of Chillicothe; a sister, Barbara J. Holsinger, of Columbus and several nieces and nephews.
Marjorie retired from J.C Penney.
There will be no funeral service or calling hours. Arrangements are under the direction of the WARE FUNERAL HOME.
You may sign her online register at www.warefh.com