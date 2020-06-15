Mark A. Henkle
Chillicothe - Mark A. Henkle, 56, of Chillicothe, died 4:45 a.m. Monday, June 15, 2020 at his residence following an extended illness.
He was born June 24, 1963, in Chillicothe, Ohio. On July 14, 1989, he married Janice "Jan" Nier Henkle, of Fairborn, Ohio.
In addition to his wife, also surviving are children, Kelsey Henkle, Brandon Henkle and Derek Henkle, all of Canal Winchester; mother and step father, Mary and Lowell "Gordon" Henness, of Chillicothe; step sisters, Jo Ellen (Richard) Tolle, of Leesburg and Rhonda Hudnell, of Leesburg; half-sisters, Amy (Brian) Henkle Dardinger, of Chillicothe and Tobie (Scott) Stidham; and half-brothers, Jeff (Traci) Henness and Jerry (Lisa) Henness, both of Chillicothe; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his father, Roger Henkle; a step brother, Kelly Henness; and a special uncle, Danny Henkle.
Mark served 4 years in the United States Marine Corps Reserves. He enjoyed playing baseball, golfing and lifting weights. Mark was a loving husband, father, son and brother and will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Mark was a member of Lighthouse Baptist Church where funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, June 20, 2020 with Pastor Ryan Bevan officiating. Burial will follow in Grandview Cemetery. Friends may call at Lighthouse Baptist Church from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. prior to the service on Saturday. Arrangements are under the direction of the WARE FUNERAL HOME.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to the Ware Funeral Home to help the family.
Published in Chillicothe Gazette from Jun. 15 to Jun. 16, 2020.