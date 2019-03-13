|
|
Mark Hutton
Londonderry - Mark K. Hutton, 65, died at 9:31pm March 10, 2019, at his residence following a brief battle with lung cancer.
He was born November 2, 1953, in Chillicothe to Ralph E. and Normajean (Gladman) Hutton, who survive. On April 22, 2001, he married the former Kathryn M. Dickerson, also surviving.
In addition to his wife and parents, Mark is survived by his son Jason (Tiffany) Hutton, Bainbridge; step-son Josh (Elaine) Alley; grandchildren: Peyton Hutton, Andrew Holbert and Joshie Alley; brothers Steve (Opal), Greg (Melissa) and Kyle (Mel) Hutton; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a brother Dana Bruce Hutton.
Mark retired in 2013 from CCI where he worked as a corrections officer. He also owned and operated Crooked Horn Taxidermy and ran KatMarks Karaoke. He was an avid hunter, especially turkey and deer and was a member of the Liars Hunting Club. He often donated his taxidermy service to Dunn's True Lure No-kill deer hunt. He also was a member of the Loyal Order of the Moose, Lodge 1626 and the Fraternal Order of the Eagles, Aerie 600. He served his country in the US Marine Corps and was a 1972 graduate of Southeastern High School.
Funeral service will be held at 2pm Saturday, March 16, at the Haller Funeral Home & Crematory with Pastor John Evans officiating. Military graveside services conducted by the Ross Co. Veterans Honor Guard will follow in Londonderry Cemetery. Friends may call Saturday from 11am until 2pm at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Dunn's True Lure No-Kill Deer Hunt, 1220 Sixteenth St., West Portsmouth, OH 45663. His online guestbook is available at www.HallerFuneralHome.com
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on Mar. 13, 2019