1/
Mark Rutherford
1959 - 2020
Mark Rutherford

Londonderry - Mark A. Rutherford, 61, of Londonderry, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, June 30, 2020, at his home.

He was born January 14, 1959, in Ross County, son of the late Jack and Mildred Rutherford.

Mark worked as a Corrections Officer for the Chillicothe Correctional Institution for nearly 28 years before his retirement in 2005. In his free time he enjoyed being outdoors going hunting and fishing.

A visitation for family and friends will be held on Monday, July 6, 2020 from 5:00pm-8:00pm at the Haller Funeral Home. Cremation services at his request will follow.

His online memorial guestbook is available at www.HallerFuneralHome.com






Published in Chillicothe Gazette from Jul. 2 to Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
6
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Haller Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Haller Funeral Home
1661 Western Ave
Chillicothe, OH 45601
(740) 702-2149
