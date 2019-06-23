|
Marla Carroll
Chillicothe - Marla S. Carroll, 55, of Chillicothe, passed from this life at 7:45pm Thursday, June 13, 2019 at the home of her sister, surrounded by her family.
She was born October 31, 1963 to David S. Carroll and Thelma L. Stephenson Carroll. On October 17, 1992 she married Marlin J. Snyder who preceded her in death on July 15, 2005.
Her son Eric L. Southers also preceded her in death on October 4, 2008.
Surviving are her grandchildren, whom she loved and adored, Dakota L. Southers, Makyla B. Southers, mother, father, "favorite" sister, Kimala (Randy) Riddle, brothers, John R. Carroll, David R. (Reg) (Deanita) Carroll, Darren R. Carroll, and their families. Her ex-husband and friend, Gary Southers, and uncles Ronnie and James Stephenson.
Marla attended Southeastern school. She and her husband owned and operated Snyder's excavating and mobile home transport. She also owned Marla's computer portraits. She formerly managed the School House Restaurant in the late 80s to the early 90s. She had been a waitress at The Dock and various other restaurants. Marla loved her family, horses, gardening, and canning.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Jackie Coey for her care, time, and devotion. Thank you to nieces Stephanie and Amber Riddle, and Danielle Byers for their help with her care. Also thank you to the Adena Hospice group.
Cremation services were performed at Marla's request. A celebration of her life will be on Saturday, June 29, 2019 from 10:30am-1:00pm with a memorial service beginning at 12:00pm at the Acts Believe Church, 11986 Pleasant Valley Rd., Chillicothe, with Pastor Paul Winks officiating.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on June 23, 2019