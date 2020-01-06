|
|
Marla Graves
Ray - Marla G. Graves, 57, of Ray, OH, went to be with her Lord at 8:53am Sunday, January 5, at Ohio State University Hospital following a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer.
She was born August 28, 1962, in Chillicothe to Dale E. and Patricia (Maple) Anderson. On June 28, 1985, she married Kim A. Graves, who survives.
Also surviving are her son and daughter-in-law Zachary (Kady) Graves; daughter and son-in-law Sarah (Scott) Branham; a granddaughter expected any day, Daisy Graves; her father Dale Anderson, all of Chillicothe; brothers Curtis (Cindi) Anderson, of Grove City, Kevin (Melissa) Anderson, of London, Darin (Debbie) Anderson, Chillicothe; sisters Brenda (Darren) Swingle, Trisha (Greg) Sanders, and Cheryl (Jeff) Snyder, all of Chillicothe; numerous nieces, nephews and friends, whom were loved and adored. She was predeceased by her mother Patricia; and a brother Michael "Mickey" Anderson.
Marla earned her Bachelor's Degree from Ohio University and was an elementary school teacher at Vinton Co. Local Schools. She was a member of the First Church of God, where she established the Open Table to feed church and community members. She loved cooking large meals and serving others.
Her funeral service will be held at 1:30pm Friday, January 10, at the Haller Funeral Home & Crematory with Pastor Matt Rowe officiating. Burial will follow in St. Margaret Cemetery. Friends may call Thursday from 4-8pm at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Open Table, c/o First Church of God, 780 E. Water St., Chillicothe, OH 45601. Her online guestbook and tribute video are available at www.HallerFuneralHome.com
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from Jan. 6 to Jan. 8, 2020