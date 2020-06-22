Marlene Hatfield
Chillicothe - Marlene Hatfield, 74, of Chillicothe, went to be with the Lord, 6 a.m. Sunday, June 21, 2020 following an extended illness.
She was born November 5, 1945, in Chillicothe, to the late Samuel and Odessa Strawser Hatfield.
Surviving are children, Pamela Holt, Steve (Melissa) Rinehart whom she affectionately call "her baby boy Rinehart" and Alicia (Todd) Holdren, all of Chillicothe; grandchildren, Israel Holt, Isaiah Holt and Stephen Lowe; a great grandson, Titus Windon; who was the apple of her eye; and many nieces, nephews, friends and extended family. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her beloved only granddaughter, Carmalitta Windon; a brother, Anthony Hatfield; and sisters, Marvene Mikula and Elieen Hatfield.
Marlene earned her LPN Degree from Hocking College, then worked as an LPN at the Chillicothe VA Medical Center. She was a member of High Street Church of Christ in Christian Union. Marlene enjoyed sewing, making quilts, and loved her plants and gardening.
The family would like to express a special "thank you" to all of Marlene's caregivers for all of the loving care given to Marlene and compassion shown to our family during this time.
A memorial celebration of Marlene's life will be held 2 p.m. Sunday, June 28, 2020 in High Street CCCU with Pastor Bruce Viar officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of the WARE FUNERAL HOME.
Published in Chillicothe Gazette from Jun. 22 to Jun. 23, 2020.