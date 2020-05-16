Services
Ware Funeral Home - Chillicothe
121 West Second Street
Chillicothe, OH 45601
(740) 773-2134
Graveside service
Wednesday, May 20, 2020
11:00 AM
Grandview Cemetery
Graveside service
Wednesday, May 20, 2020
11:00 AM
Grandview Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Marlin Lovensheimer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marlin A. "Tom" Lovensheimer


1932 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marlin A. "Tom" Lovensheimer Obituary
Marlin A. "Tom" Lovensheimer

Chillicothe - Marlin A "Tom" Lovensheimer, 87, of Chillicothe, died 10:11 p.m. Friday, May 15, 2020 at his residence following a brief illness.

He was born September 2, 1932, in Chillicothe, to the late Albert and Evelyn Cross Lovensheimer. On July 26, 1957, he married the former Dolores Davis who died June 1, 2013.

Surviving are a daughter, Melissa Lovensheimer-Snyder, of Chillicothe; a son, Mark (Barbara) Lovensheimer, of Dublin; granddaughters, Emily and Paige Lovensheimer; a sister, Carolyn Shaffer, of Chillicothe; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by brothers, James and Marvin Lovensheimer and a sister, Rosemary Jenkins

Tom served in the United States Army during the Korean War. He retired from Mead Paper Company where he had worked for over 40 years. Tom was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church, American Legion Post 62, Sons of the American Revolution and had served as a board member for the Ross County Historical Society.

A graveside service will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 20, 2020 in Grandview Cemetery with Pastor Jim Wade officiating. Military graveside rites will be conducted by the Ross County Veterans Honor Guard. There will be no calling hours. Arrangements are under the direction of the WARE FUNERAL HOME.

You may sign his online register at www.warefh.com
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from May 16 to May 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marlin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Ware Funeral Home - Chillicothe
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -