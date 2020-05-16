|
Marlin A. "Tom" Lovensheimer
Chillicothe - Marlin A "Tom" Lovensheimer, 87, of Chillicothe, died 10:11 p.m. Friday, May 15, 2020 at his residence following a brief illness.
He was born September 2, 1932, in Chillicothe, to the late Albert and Evelyn Cross Lovensheimer. On July 26, 1957, he married the former Dolores Davis who died June 1, 2013.
Surviving are a daughter, Melissa Lovensheimer-Snyder, of Chillicothe; a son, Mark (Barbara) Lovensheimer, of Dublin; granddaughters, Emily and Paige Lovensheimer; a sister, Carolyn Shaffer, of Chillicothe; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by brothers, James and Marvin Lovensheimer and a sister, Rosemary Jenkins
Tom served in the United States Army during the Korean War. He retired from Mead Paper Company where he had worked for over 40 years. Tom was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church, American Legion Post 62, Sons of the American Revolution and had served as a board member for the Ross County Historical Society.
A graveside service will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 20, 2020 in Grandview Cemetery with Pastor Jim Wade officiating. Military graveside rites will be conducted by the Ross County Veterans Honor Guard. There will be no calling hours. Arrangements are under the direction of the WARE FUNERAL HOME.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from May 16 to May 17, 2020