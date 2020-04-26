|
|
Marlin R. Newlan
Chillicothe - Marvin "Marlin" Ray Newlan 70 of Chillicothe passed peacefully from this life Saturday, April 25, 2020 at his residence surrounded by his loved ones. He was born March 26, 1950 in Ross County, Ohio the son of the late Charles and Emma Colvin Newlan. Marlin was preceded in death by his wife Bonnie L Russell Newlan, wife Mary Coonrod Newlan, one sister and four brothers.
Marlin is survived by four sons Marlin (Tina) Newlan, Robert (Katrina) Newlan, Jeff (Kristi) Newlan and Johnny (Mindy) Newlan; 11 grandchildren; three sisters Ruby (Ronald) Carter, Carolyn Knisley and Jeannie Sines and several nieces and nephews.
Marlin loved to mushroom hunt and fish.
Our father, grandfather and brother deserves a beautiful tribute. However, in this unknown time with the Coronavirus Pandemic, having public services are not possible. A private graveside service will take place in the Twin Township Cemetery with Pastor Richard Cottrill officiating. No calling hours will be observed.
The Smith-Moore-Ebright Funeral Home, Bainbridge is serving the family. Those wishing to sign Marlin's online register may do so at www.ebrightfuneralhome.com
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from Apr. 26 to Apr. 27, 2020