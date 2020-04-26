Services
Smith-Moore-Ebright Funeral Home
110 West Main Street
Bainbridge, OH 45612
(740) 634-2191
Resources
More Obituaries for Marlin Newlan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marlin R. Newlan

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marlin R. Newlan Obituary
Marlin R. Newlan

Chillicothe - Marvin "Marlin" Ray Newlan 70 of Chillicothe passed peacefully from this life Saturday, April 25, 2020 at his residence surrounded by his loved ones. He was born March 26, 1950 in Ross County, Ohio the son of the late Charles and Emma Colvin Newlan. Marlin was preceded in death by his wife Bonnie L Russell Newlan, wife Mary Coonrod Newlan, one sister and four brothers.

Marlin is survived by four sons Marlin (Tina) Newlan, Robert (Katrina) Newlan, Jeff (Kristi) Newlan and Johnny (Mindy) Newlan; 11 grandchildren; three sisters Ruby (Ronald) Carter, Carolyn Knisley and Jeannie Sines and several nieces and nephews.

Marlin loved to mushroom hunt and fish.

Our father, grandfather and brother deserves a beautiful tribute. However, in this unknown time with the Coronavirus Pandemic, having public services are not possible. A private graveside service will take place in the Twin Township Cemetery with Pastor Richard Cottrill officiating. No calling hours will be observed.

The Smith-Moore-Ebright Funeral Home, Bainbridge is serving the family. Those wishing to sign Marlin's online register may do so at www.ebrightfuneralhome.com
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from Apr. 26 to Apr. 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marlin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -