Marsha Bobo Kempton
Bainbridge - Marsha Bobo Kempton passed away unexpectedly on October 3, 2020 at the age of 55. She was born in Chillicothe, Ohio on July 15, 1965 to the late Arthur L. Bobo and Patricia A Wilcox.
She graduated from Hocking College School of Nursing in 1993. Marsha was a retired licensed practical nurse who devoted much of her personal time to her patients, pets, friends and family. She also enjoyed spending time outdoors and gardening.
Marsha is survived by her children, Mandy Holbrook, Aaron Kempton, Kendra (Marcus) McGuire, and Jennifer Kempton; grandchildren, Heather Holbrook, Madison Holbrook, Serenity Kempton, Delilah Worley, Liam Smith and Elijah Smith; siblings, Laura (Charles) Hopper, Carla (Kevin) Hart, Gregory Bobo, Kenneth McCray, and Dwayne Bobo.
A celebration of life will begin at 11:00 a.m. at the Rotary Shelter House in Yoctangee Park on Saturday, October 17, 2020. There will be no calling hours or graveside service. In lieu of flowers, the family will be accepting charitable contributions which can be made to her memorial fund at Homeland Credit Union. Arrangements are under the direction of the WARE FUNERAL HOME.
