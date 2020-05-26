Services
Calling hours
Saturday, May 30, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Graveside service
Saturday, May 30, 2020
1:00 PM
Floral Hills Memory Gardens
More Obituaries for Marsha Coey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marsha L. Coey


1947 - 2020
Marsha L. Coey Obituary
Marsha L. Coey

Chillicothe - Marsha Coey, 72, of Chillicothe passed away 2:15 a.m. Tuesday, May 26, 2020 in Wyngate of Circleville following an extended illness.

She was born November 14, 1947, in Chillicothe to the late Marshall and Marie Knapp Echard.

On November 14, 1969, she married Robert A. Coey who preceded her in death December 27, 2018.

Surviving are children, Toni (Dave) Rutter, Julie (Ed) Alexander, Rondal (Kim) Coey, Robert Coey II, all of Chillicothe and Tami (Bryan) Helfrich, Panama City Beach, FL; twelve grandchildren; many great grandchildren and several nieces, nephews and friends; a sister, Christie (Rob) McBride, of Columbus, OH; brother-in-law, Bus Dickey, of Clarksburg. She was predeceased by a sister, Judy Dickey.

A special thanks to Marsha's Wyngate family for their care and kindness and her special daughter-in-law, Kim.

Marsha retired from Kroger's and was a member of BPOE Lodge #52.

A graveside service will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, May 30, 2020 in Floral Hills Memory Gardens with Rev. Jack Norman officiating. Friends may call at the WARE FUNERAL HOME from 11-1 p.m. prior to the service on Saturday.

You may sign her online register at www.warefh.com
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from May 26 to May 28, 2020
