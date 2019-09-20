Resources
Marsha Y. Patterson


1954 - 2019
Frankfort - Marsha Y. Patterson, 65, of Frankfort, died on Wednesday morning, September 18, 2019 at Heartland of Chillicothe. She was born on Saturday, May 22, 1954 the daughter of the late John William and Jessie Mae Wright Pettiford.

She is survived by her former husband, Michael Patterson of Frankfort, two step-sons, Lance Gibbs of Chillicothe, Michael Brown of Maryland, one step-daughter, Stacey Crites of Circleville, two grandchildren, Chelsea and Darien Adkins, one great-grandchild, Sebastian Adkins, one sister, Sharon "Teet" Bryant of Frankfort, two brothers, Gary "Bubb" Pettiford of Greenfield, William "Bill" Pettiford of Hillsboro. She was preceded in death by two sons, Michael and Brooke Patterson.

In keeping with Marsha's wishes, cremation will take place. The EBRIGHT FUNERAL HOM, Frankfort is serving the family. Those wishing to sign Marsha's online register book may do so at www.ebrightfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on Sept. 20, 2019
