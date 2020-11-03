1/1
Martha Dana
1946 - 2020
Martha Dana

CHILLICOTHE - Martha Dana, 73, of Chillicothe, OH, passed away Saturday, October 31, 2020 at Adena Regional Medical Center, following a brief illness. Martha was a long-time resident of North Hampton, NH, before relocating to Newmarket, NH and finally settling in Chillicothe to be near family.

She was born December 24, 1946 in New Haven, CT. Martha was an artist at heart and in practice, she was a published author of a children's book, and best known as a professional puppeteer throughout New England where she delighted both adults and children with her animated storytelling and amazing handmade puppets.

She is survived by her former husband, Conrad Dana; son, Conrad Dana II (Lori) of Chillicothe; daughter, Gwen Zinck (Brian) of Chuluota, FL; grandchildren, Conrad III, Spencer, Phoebe, and Julia Dana of Chillicothe and Kelvin and Griffin Zinck, of Chuluota; many cherished friends and her beloved pets Henry, Mandy, and Homer. She was predeceased by her mother Bernice Thompson; stepfather, Wesley Thompson and sister Nancy Richards.

A private memorial is being planned for a later date. Her online memorial register and video tribute are available at www.HallerFuneralHome.com.






Published in Chillicothe Gazette from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Haller Funeral Home
1661 Western Ave
Chillicothe, OH 45601
(740) 702-2149
November 3, 2020
Dear Martha's family, We here in Newmariet, NH had the extremely good fortune to know Martha all these years. She was a deeply caring person and very creative as well. Many memories of Martha: saving Mandy her dog from obesity by many miles of walking with her and Henry; her wood sculptures of animals and dragons she donated to the library. We will miss you, Martha. shawn finnegan and john cerullo, Durham, NH
shawn finnegan
Friend
