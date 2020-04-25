|
Martha Davis
Chillicothe - Martha J. Davis, 66, died at 12:13pm April 23, 2020, at Ohio State University Hospital.
She was born February 17, 1954, in Troy, OH to Jerry D. and Clare E. (Chesnut) Pfister. On January 12, 1980, she married Gregory A. Davis, who survives.
Also surviving are her son and daughter-in-law Paul & Marcia Davis, of Brice, OH; her daughter Ellen Davis, of Columbus; grandsons Charlie and Clyde Davis, both of Brice, OH; her mother and step-father, Clare (Robert) Gilbert, of Deshler, OH; brothers David (Jill) Pfister, of New Carlisle, OH, and Neil (Julie) Pfister, of Napoleon, OH; a sister Ann Pfister Morrett, of Springboro, OH; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her father, Jerry; and an infant son Jonathan Davis.
Martha was a graduate of Troy High School, Class of 1972. Shen then earned her Bachelors of Elementary and Special Education in 1976 from Bowling Green State University. She taught in the Chillicothe City School system until her retirement in 2013. She was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church, past president of the Chillicothe Education Assoc., a member of the National Education Assoc., coached volleyball for 17 years at Mt. Logan and Chillicothe Middle Schools and served as a student council advisor at Mt. Logan.
Due to the COVID-19 mandates, graveside prayers will be offered at the convenience of the family in St. Margaret Cemetery. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Haller Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to either: Chillicothe Education Assoc. Scholarship, 421 Yoctangee Pkwy, Chillicothe, OH 45601; or St. Vincent DePaul Society of St. Mary, 61 S. Paint St., Chillicothe, OH 45601. Her online guestbook and tribute video are available at www.HallerFuneralHome.com
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2020