Martha Joan Daulton Johnson
Chillicothe - Martha Joan Daulton Johnson (Jody) went to be with the Lord, March 31, 2019 at the age of 96. She was born on October 29, 1922 in Portsmouth, Ohio to Henry and Lena (Tener) Daulton. She was preceded in death by her older brothers, John William and James Henry Daulton.
In 1940, Joan graduated from Portsmouth High School. She received two degrees from The Ohio State University, a BS in Education (1944) and a Master's in Psychology (1946). On Easter Sunday, March 28th, 1948, Joan married Stanley Lewis Johnson (deceased) from Orville, Ohio in Bigelow Methodist Church in Portsmouth, Ohio. In the late 1950's, Jody served as a Cub Scout den mother and Village Clerk in Ostrander, Ohio. She taught business education in the Chillicothe, Ohio school system from 1960 to 1986. During her years in Chillicothe, she was an active member of Trinity United Methodist Church, volunteering her time to many church functions, including singing in the choir and playing the piano. Her memberships included Janet Evans Circle, the American Association of University Women, Drama Study Group, Century Club, Delta Kappa Gamma, and Ross County Retired Teachers' Association. Jody also volunteered at The Pump House in Chillicothe and the Greater Scioto Valley Emmaus. For over 30 years, Jody was a regular subscriber to the Columbus Symphony Orchestra. She participated in many bridge clubs and was an avid knitter and sewer. Jody will be greatly missed by her four children: Thomas (Mary), James (Brenda), Dean (Linda), and Ellen (Michael) Cashman; 12 grandchildren, and numerous great grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held June 8th, 2019, 11:00 a.m. at Trinity United Methodist Church in Chillicothe, Ohio where family and friends can gather to celebrate her life.
In lieu of flowers, at Jody's request, donations in her memory may be made to the and Trinity United Methodist Church.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on May 8, 2019