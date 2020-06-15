Martha M. Palmer
Chillicothe - Martha Mae Palmer, 90, of Chillicothe, died on Saturday morning, June 13, 2020 in Heartland of Chillicothe. She was born on Wednesday, January 15, 1930 in Ross County, the daughter of the late Paul A. and Violet M. Copper Blazer. On January 30, 1947 she married Gerald J. Palmer, Sr., and he preceded her in death on January 7, 2009.
Surviving her are her two sons, Earl (Brenda) Palmer and Gerald (Laverna) Palmer, both of Chillicothe, son-in-law, Sandy Parrish of Bainbridge, six grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, two great-great grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Karen Parrish, great-granddaughter, Gabby Palmer, her brothers, Dave, Tom, and Don Blazer, along with their wives.
Martha was a former member of the Fruit Hill Church of Christ in Christian Union.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, June 19, 2020 in the EBRIGHT FUNERAL HOME, Frankfort. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery, Frankfort. Calling hours will be held on Thursday from 6 until 8 p.m. at the funeral home. In accordance with COVID-19 guidelines, social distancing will be maintained, and face masks are strongly encouraged. For those that are not comfortable being in public gatherings at this time or cannot be present for her funeral, Martha's funeral service will broadcast live on her register book page at www.ebrightfuneralhome.com. Family and friends are encouraged to leave a personal remembrance of Martha on this page as well.
Published in Chillicothe Gazette from Jun. 15 to Jun. 16, 2020.