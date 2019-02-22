Services
Calling hours
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Wellman Funeral Home
1455 North Court Street
Circleville, OH 43113
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
10:30 AM
Wellman Funeral Home
1455 North Court Street
Circleville, OH 43113
Kingston - Martha Patterson, 94, of Kingston passed away on February 20, 2019. She was born on May 13, 1924 in Whisler, Ohio to Walter and Helen (Brundige) Parker Sr. She was a member of Whisler Presbyterian Church and Kingston OES #411. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband Ralph Patterson Jr., siblings Walter "Bud" Jr. and Charles "Gene" Parker and Harriet Riggin, nephews Samuel and Joe Parker. Martha is survived by her nephews and nieces, William (Susan), Robert (Margaret), James (Dawn), Charles (Diana) and Judy Parker, Susan (Rod) Murr, Martha Grider and Jack Riggin. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at the Wellman Funeral Home, Circleville with burial to follow in Prairie View Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home on Saturday from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Memorial contributions are suggested to Whisler Presbyterian Church, 11486, Hayesville Road, Kingston or Heartland Hospice, 6500 Busch Boulevard, Columbus, Ohio 43229. Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on Feb. 22, 2019
