|
|
Marty L. Thornsberry
Chillicothe - Marty L. Thornsberry, passed from this life at his home November 23, 2019, with his wife at his side.
Marty was born February 19, 1953, in Pike Co., KY. Marty was a retired Warden's Assistant from Ohio Correctional System and an ordained Deacon.
Besides his wife Nancy, of 46 years, he leaves behind his sons Jason, of Chillicothe; Jacob (Amanda), of Grove City; four grandchildren: Aubrey (Scottie) Perkins, Dawson, Emma and Luke Thornsberry; one great-grandson Emmett Perkins; four Goddaughters: Angie Campbell, Amy (John) Jones all of Millersburg, KY; Amanda (Tony) Barnes, of Cynthiana, KY; Amelia (Darren) Bratton, of Paris, KY; brothers Danny (Leann), of Georgetown, KY, Lanny (Judy) and Keith (Penny), all of Lewis Co., KY, Gary (Belinda) and Larry (Jackie), all of Louisville, KY; sisters Betty (Mike) Cox, Louisville, KY, Bonnie (Walter) Phelps, of Owensboro, KY, Sally (John) Scott, of Vanceburg, KY, Renee (Steve) Irvin, of Garrison, KY, and Rhonda (David) Horsley, of Minford, OH. Many other family and friends and several nieces and nephews mourn his passing, as well as a very special caregiver and hospice aid, Tammy Shephard. He was predeceased by his parents: Bert and Wilford Ames, Buster and Ida May Thornsberry, and a very special brother-in-law Buford Campbell.
His funeral service will be held at 2pm Tuesday, Nov. 26 at the Haller Funeral Home & Crematory, with Brother Jack McCleese officiating. The family will receive friends from Noon until 2pm Tuesday at the funeral home. Burial will be held at 1pm Wednesday at the Thomas Cemetery, Lewis Co., KY.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to NCR Hospice, 681 E. Third St., Waverly, OH 45690. His online guestbook and tribute video are available at www.HallerFuneralHome.com
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25, 2019